Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
IGU Amateur Golf Championship: Chandigarh's Arjun shows off mettle to pip Arin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 13, 2024 08:55 AM IST

Meanwhile, the youngest player in the competition, Jaibir Singh Kang, continued his impressive run by defeating 31st seeded Vibhu Tyagi of Maharashtra

In a major upset, local lad Arjun Singh Bhatia, seeded 32, stunned top seed Arin Ahuja to surge ahead on day three of the ongoing 123rd All India IGU Amateur Golf Championship held on Thursday at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Arjun showcased his skills and temperament as witnessed during the thrilling action on the field on day one of the match-play.

The fourth seeded Ayaan Gupta from Chandigarh displayed his dominance, overcoming 29th seeded Siddharth Pruthi of Karnataka. (HT Photo)
Meanwhile, the youngest player in the competition, Jaibir Singh Kang, continued his impressive run by defeating 31st seeded Vibhu Tyagi of Maharashtra. Jaibir will now face another rising star, West Bengal’s Anshul Mishra, in the next round.

The fourth seeded Ayaan Gupta from Chandigarh displayed his dominance, overcoming 29th seeded Siddharth Pruthi of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, fifth seeded Aditya Gupta, the oldest player of the competition, sealed a win over local lad Shaurya Sharma, underlining his experience. Friday will witness pre-quarterfinals in the morning, followed by the quarterfinals in the afternoon, making it a challenging 36-hole day.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
