IIT Ropar asst prof suspended after PhD student alleges assault, harassment

Patiala: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar on Sunday suspended and placed an assistant professor on forced leave after a first-year PhD student accused him of physical assault and sexual harassment. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar on Sunday suspended and placed an assistant professor on forced leave after a first-year PhD student accused him of physical assault and sexual harassment.

“IIT Ropar is fully aware of the incident reported by a PhD scholar. The institute acted within 24 hours. Internal complaints committee proceedings have already begun. The faculty member has been sent on forced leave,” the institute said in a statement.

The action came after the PhD scholar took to social media on Saturday, alleging that her supervisor physically assaulted and intimidated her. She claimed that the faculty member punched her in the eye after she refused to comply with his demands.

In her post, the student alleged that the assistant professor had asked her to accompany him to Japan under the pretext of a research tour. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to expel her from the doctoral programme. She further claimed that the assistant professor installed two cameras in the laboratory without authorisation to “create false evidence” against her.

Responding to the allegations, IIT authorities said the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness and that all steps were being taken “swiftly, fairly and in full accordance with the law”.

“The institute granted immediate interim relief to the complainant to ensure her safety, dignity and uninterrupted academic progress. Arrangements have been made to ensure that the complainant continues her academic work without any disruption, fear or pressure of any kind,” the institute said.

Dean of the institute prof Pushpendra said, “The health, safety and well-being of the complainant remain the institute’s priority and all required support, including medical assistance and counselling, is being provided to her on the campus. IIT Ropar remains firmly committed to maintaining a safe, respectful and non-hostile environment for all. The inquiry is underway and the institute will continue to act strictly and transparently as the process moves forward.”

He added that the assistant professor had been suspended and sent on forced leave, while the institute had also forwarded a police complaint regarding the alleged physical assault to the local police station.

The accused assistant professor could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police Maninder Singh said that the police had received the complaint from IIT Ropar and had asked the PhD student to record her statement to enable registration of an FIR.

“The PhD student informed us that she has gone home and will return in a few days. We have lodged a DDR based on the complaint,” the SSP said.

“Any form of harassment against female students won’t be tolerated at the institute,” IIT Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja said.