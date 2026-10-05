Illegal arms network busted in Amritsar; one held with AK-47, 2 hand grenades

: The Amritsar rural police have dismantled an illegal arms and explosives supply network with the arrest of one individual, and recovered one AK-47 assault rifle along with a magazine and nine live cartridges, and two hand grenades from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday. According to the DGP, preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and is involved in procuring illegal weapons (HT)

The arrested accused has been identified as Navjot Singh (28), a truck driver by profession and resident of Cheema in Tarn Taran. Apart from recovering arms and explosives, police teams have also impounded his motorcycle being used for transporting the consignment.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and is involved in procuring illegal weapons. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward & forward linkages, he said.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that acting on precise intelligence inputs, special teams of Amritsar rural police launched a targeted operation and intercepted the accused when he was riding a motorcycle. During the search, police teams have recovered one AK-47 assault rifle along with magazine and live cartridges and two live hand grenades, he said. A case under section 25(8) of the Arms Act and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Gharinda in Amritsar rural, officials said.