5 DFS personnel injured while responding to fire incidents on Diwali as Delhi records 281 calls in 12 hours
One station officer suffered burn injuries, and another official fractured his hand during firefighting operations.
At least five Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel sustained injuries while responding to fire incidents on Diwali, with one station officer suffering burn injuries and another official fracturing his hand during firefighting operations, according to officials aware of the matter.
Chief Fire Officer AK Malik confirmed the injuries. A DFS official said that the station officer, Naveen Thakran, posted at Paschim Vihar, sustained burn injuries to his right hand while attending a medium-category fire at Nagli Sakrawati.
"Doctors advised him seven days of medical rest", the official said. Another official, Sita Ram, sustained a hand fracture during a fire at a godown in Libaspur.
Also Read | Delhi’s missing Diwali night data released; PM2.5 at over 60 times national standard
Three other personnel were injured during emergency operations. Deepak, a leading fireman from Shahdara fire station, sustained a cut on his right hand from glass, while Manjeet from DSIDC Bawana fire station suffered a leg injury during a fire at Narela industrial area. Manoj, also from Shahdara fire station, sustained a knee injury, the official said.
DFS records 'fatal incident' on Diwali
The injuries came as fire personnel responded to a series of emergencies across the Capital through Diwali night. The department recorded one fatal incident and six non-fatal incidents during its operations, they said.
Among the significant incidents was a medium-category fire reported at 5.25 pm at two adjacent factories on Samshan Ghat Wali Road in Nangli Sakrawati. Additionally, a major-category fire broke out at a factory in Narela Industrial Area at 8.50 pm, followed by another at an NDMC godown beneath the Safdarjung flyover at 9.32 pm.
Other major fires were reported at a banquet hall in Pooth Kalan, a house in Saraswati Apartment in IP Extension, New Krishna School in Karawal Nagar and a shop in Chhota Bazar, Shahdara, between midnight and 3 am.
Also Read | Diwali over, but firecracker sales continue in Delhi
281 fire calls in 12 hours
The DFS received 281 calls during the 12-hour peak period, from 6 pm on November 8 to 6 am on November 9. Of these, 178 calls came between 6 pm and midnight, while 103 were received in the following six hours.
The peak-hour call volume was marginally lower than the 283 calls recorded during the corresponding period last year. However, it was considerably below the 320 calls received in 2024.
The overall number of Diwali calls also declined to 257 this year, from 269 in 2025 and 318 in 2024, according to the data.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.