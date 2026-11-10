Day after 'too tough' remark over GOP midterm loss, Trump says immigration policy 'very strong', will deport 'worst of the worst'
President Donald Trump says his administration will continue targeting the “worst of the worst” while rejecting any immigration deal that includes amnesty.
A day after suggesting his administration’s immigration crackdown may have been “too tough” politically, President Donald Trump defended his deportation policy on Monday. He called it “very strong” and ruled out any form of amnesty for undocumented immigrants.
Also read: Stephen Miller cleared to join all White House policy discussions after wife Katie cuts SpaceX, Paramount business ties: Report
“My policy hasn’t changed”
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said his administration would continue focusing on deporting the “worst of the worst.” He also rejected proposals that would provide a pathway to legal status for people living in the US illegally. “There won’t be amnesty,” Trump said when asked whether he would consider such a deal. “Somebody suggested, will there be amnesty? No, but—they came in. They knew the law.”
Trump also defended his immigration agenda despite criticism following the Republican Party’s disappointing performance in the 2026 midterm elections. “My policy hasn’t changed,” Trump said.
When asked if he had spoken with newly minted White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller about potential changes to immigration policy, Trump said he had not.
Stephen Miller has long been considered the architect of Trump’s immigration agenda and was recently promoted after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress.
The comments came one day after Trump’s interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, in which he acknowledged that his administration’s immigration crackdown may have been “too tough” at times.
Trump indicated he could support a compromise allowing certain undocumented immigrants to remain in the country. He said deportations should focus on “killers” and “drug dealers.”
A day after suggesting his administration’s immigration crackdown may have been “too tough” politically, President Donald Trump defended his deportation policy on Monday. He called it “very strong” and ruled out any form of amnesty for undocumented immigrants.
Also read: Stephen Miller cleared to join all White House policy discussions after wife Katie cuts SpaceX, Paramount business ties: Report
DHS secretary echoes Trump’s position
Earlier on Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reaffirmed Trump's readiness to cooperate with Democrats on the matter. However, Mullin said that he and the president haven't yet talked about any specific adjustments to immigration policy in the wake of the midterm elections.
Mullin also, however, rejected amnesty while speaking to reporters on Monday.
Mullin said Democratic lawmakers had contacted him after the election to discuss possible bipartisan immigration legislation. He said Trump had encouraged those conversations but stressed that no policy negotiations had yet taken place.
“I’ve let the president know those calls are coming in,” Mullin said. “We haven’t had any conversation just on policy.”
The Homeland Security secretary argued that bipartisan cooperation remained the only realistic path to broader immigration reform. However, he drew a firm line on legalizing undocumented immigrants already living in the country.
Mullin said, "Amnesty’s never going to be a solution. We’re never going to allow amnesty to happen. So that’s a full stop."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More