Illegal banners on signboards leave commuters baffled

Posters of a religious event featuring images of Punjab chief minister and legislators have come up on various signboards in the city, in blatant disregard of the law, leaving commuters in the city confused due to the hidden signages. Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a member of the public action committee, expressed concern, stating, “Nearly all signboards are now obscured by illegal religious banners, exposing the lackadaisical attitude of MC officials.” (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents have voiced their frustration, highlighting the municipal corporation’s reluctance to address the issue of illegal religious banners.

Moreover, the indiscriminate use of signboards for displaying unauthorised banners has exacerbated the situation, flouting established laws and regulations.

Gaganpreet Singh, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, said, “Previously, hoardings were confined to MC authorised sites. Now, illegal banners are everywhere, adorning public properties, bridges, and other locations, signaling the municipal corporation’s inability to take action.”

In response to the mounting criticism, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi pledged to address the issue promptly.

“I will instruct the relevant officials to remove all illegal hoardings and banners from across the city,” he said.