Illegal construction in Ludhiana: 109 show-cause notices issued to ATPs, building inspectors

Amid the row over recent inquiry report submitted by the Ludhiana municipal corporation’s (MC’s) additional commissioner stating that 57,862 illegal buildings came up in the city between 2016 to 2020, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has served show-cause notices to 47 assistant town planners (ATP) and 62 building inspectors who were deputed in the city during this period.

The employees have been given seven days to submit their replies, failing which strict departmental action will be taken against them. Multiple notices were also issued to several officials who were deputed in different MC offices during this tenure.

As per the information, there are a few employees who have already retired, while some of them were earlier employed by the MC on outsource basis, but their contract had also expired in the past.

One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said the inquiry was marked by local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra in the past and an RTI activist from the city had also filed a complaint in this regard with the vigilance department. So, the department has now initiated the exercise to save its skin, he added.

Councillors and MC officials have been claiming that the report is biased as there are many buildings with a number of power connections, but only one building plan has to be approved for the entire structure.

Earlier, Opposition parties, including the SAD and the BJP, had also raised hue and cry over ‘absurd’ notices issued by the civic body for illegal constructions. The MC had to stop issuing notices after receiving flak from the public, said the official.

MC commissioner Sabharwal said the notices have been served on the officials and next action will be determined on their response.

The report submitted by additional commissioner Rishipal Singh in October last year was based on a comparative data of power connections issued by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) during this period and the building plans approved by MC.

As per the report, total power connections issued in the areas falling under MC’s jurisdiction during 2016-2020 were 76,770. Against this, the civic body only approved building plans for just 7,467 buildings and challans were issued against 11,441 buildings, while no action has been taken against the remaining buildings.