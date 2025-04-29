Illegal construction of drug peddler razed in Dera Bassi

Police on Monday demolished an illegal structure belonging to an alleged drug smuggler in Amlala village of Dera Bassi. Officials said the construction stood on one bigha of panchayat land. Officials said the construction stood on one bigha of panchayat land. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Salim Khan, is facing four cases under the Indian Penal Code and the NDPS Acts in Punjab and Haryana. He was recently arrested after 7kg of cannabis was recovered from him during a raid in Dera Bassi.

The demolition was carried out by the Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar and Zirakpur DSP Jaswinder Singh Gill and district administration teams under the supervision of SSP Deepak Pareek. Senior officers said the action is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug networks in the district.

Senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek also urged the public to support police efforts by reporting any information related to drug smuggling at the nearest police station.