Illegal disposal of effluents: 2.46-cr environmental compensation imposed on violating units in Ludhiana

chandigarh news

The working of common effluent treatment plant for electroplating units as well as re-processors of spent acid, which are lifting effluent/spent acid to treat on their premises, was also looked into, besides the surprise inspections
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:53 AM IST

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of 2.46 crore on electroplating and acid pickling units in Ludhiana for illegal disposal of effluents.

Principal secretary, department of science, technology and environment Anurag Verma said the working of common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for electroplating units as well as re-processors of spent acid, which are lifting effluent/spent acid to treat on their premises, was also looked into, besides the surprise inspections. Show-cause notices were issued and action was taken against the violating units.

Verma said during inspection, irregularities, including operation of unit without clearance, were found at M/s Rajchem Global Technologies Pvt Ltd at Dheri village and an environmental compensation of over 1.14 crore was imposed on it.

A reprocessing unit at Kohara, M/s J.B.R Technologies Pvt Ltd, was found lifting spent HCl along with spent sulphuric acid though this facility was granted permission for processing of spent sulphuric acid only. The unit was told to pay 26.25 lakh, he said.

Similarly, a CETP for electroplating units operated by M/s JBR Technologies at Focal Point was found violating the provisions of the Water Act, 1974, and Hazardous and other wastes Rules, 2016. A penalty of over 1.05 crore was slapped on it, Verma said.

Last month, an internal investigation by the PPCB had found glaring anomalies in the working of 15 of the 24 units dealing with electroplating, surface finishing and pickling of raw material in Ludhiana.

