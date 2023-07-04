Himachal Pradesh high court takes note of illegal dumping of debris

The high court of Himachal Pradesh has taken a note of illegal dumping of road muck and debris at non-designated sites and in the catchment areas of Motla village of Sihunta in Chamba. The division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, passed orders on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Sanjeevan Singh, deputy pradhan, gram panchayat, Motla, in Sihunta of Chamba.

The HC has directed the engineer-in-chief, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD), to identify the official(s) who are overseeing this work and initiate appropriate disciplinary action against them for not ensuring that the contractor/sub-contractor, who are engaged to do this road work, utilise the designated sites for dumping instead of dumping muck all over the valley/roadside/in the forest areas/catchment areas.

The petitioner has alleged that the contractor, while carrying out the work of widening of road Motla to Sukhiyar, has illegally and carelessly disposed off the muck/debris along the hill slopes and also in the streams near Motla village. During rainy season, illegally dumped muck came along with the water in the stream running through the village and endangered lives of people and also caused severe damage to the property in the village. It has been also alleged that there has been complete inaction on the part of authorities. Several complaints were made to the authorities but nothing has been done in the matter so far.

Earlier, the HC has directed the secretary district legal services authority, Chamba, to inspect the site in question and file report in this regard. After perusal of such report, the HC found that there has been damage to the residential houses, government buildings and damage to the agricultural fields, and illegal dumping in forest land.

The learned advocate general assured the HC that concrete steps would be taken within two weeks, to clear the area of the muck and appropriate action would be initiated against the contractor(s) found liable for such illegal dumping.

The matter has been adjourned for July 31 this year.