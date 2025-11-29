Illegal mining can’t flourish without political protection: Punjab BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab working president Ashwani Sharma on Friday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of overlooking serious allegations of rampant illegal mining across the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab working president Ashwani Sharma on Friday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of overlooking serious allegations of rampant illegal mining across the state.

In a statement, Sharma said, “Instead of responding responsibly as the head of the state, the chief minister is resorting to evasion and theatrics inspired by Arvind Kejriwal.”

He said that when an elected MLA raises an issue of public importance, it is the chief minister’s duty to take note, initiate an inquiry, and ensure accountability. “But rather than acknowledging the problem, the chief minister keeps repeating scripted political lines,” he added.

Sharma reiterated that illegal mining continues unchecked in the Ravi belt, including Pathankot, Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

“When sand is being lifted directly from fields, how can the government deny illegal mining? Massive excavators are operating in broad daylight. If the CM has the courage, he should accompany me—I will show him every site from Pathankot to the last point on the Ravi,” he said. He alleged that court relaxations have been misused by the mining mafia, and deaths linked to illegal mining are being routinely covered up.

Sharma further claimed that such extensive illegal mining cannot occur without political protection.

“A common farmer cannot even bring home a trolley of sand for building his house without facing harassment. Yet the mining mafia operates freely. This is possible only with the involvement of ruling party leaders. If the government claims innocence, it must prove it with facts,” he said.

He urged the chief minister to respond like a statesman rather than engage in political confrontation.