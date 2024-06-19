Illegal occupation of NRI’s property: Chandigarh police widen probe into interstate nexus, 8 arrested

In connection with the case of illegal occupation of an NRI woman’s property in Sector 36 by a washerman’s family, the UT police have sought records from the Chandigarh estate office spanning 10-12 years regarding large properties in Chandigarh, including NRI properties with general power of attorney (GPA) or will documents created outside the city, suspecting a larger scam involving multiple properties. The police have so far arrested eight individuals, including the family members of a washerman and their accomplices, who belong to Tarn Taran district in Punjab. (HT File)

The police have so far arrested eight individuals, including the family members of a washerman and their accomplices, who belong to Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

The investigation has uncovered an interstate nexus, with the accused involved in illegal occupations of other properties near the border areas of Chandigarh, including Jalandhar, Gurgaon, and Ludhiana. They specifically targeted NRI properties, exploiting the fact that these properties were often less monitored and more vulnerable to illegal occupation.

The probe also revealed that in the present case, the accused created forged documents, including a GPA backdated to 2009 but recently fabricated in Ludhiana. The accused specifically chose to fabricate the documents outside the city in connivance with other individuals in Ludhiana.

This fraudulent document falsely claimed that the accused had legal rights over the property. Using these documents, they secured electricity and water connections, as well as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, registration certificates, and driving licenses linked to the property.

Lal Bihari had set up a temporary tent in front of the house, working as a washerman and ironing clothes. Taking advantage of the owner’s prolonged absence abroad, the family conspired to take over the property using forged documents. They initially moved their belongings into the property every evening and removed them by morning to avoid detection.

The police teams have gone to Ludhiana to investigate the fraud further, including probing individuals who created forged GPA. The investigation aims to identify other properties that may have been illegally occupied using similar methods.

The accused have been identified as Lal Bihari (washerman), 53, his wife Radha Rani, 51, their children Pooja, 24, Shiva, 22, and Suraj Kumar, 26, all residents of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, Ranjit Kaur, 27, a resident of Sector 40, Chandigarh; Ashok Kumar, 28, and Jajbir Singh, 35, both residents of Tarn Taran, have also been apprehended.

All the accused are in judicial custody.