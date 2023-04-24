Evicted two weeks ago, vends back in Ludhiana’s Feroze Gandhi market

Vends have again propped up at the Feroze Gandhi market nearly two weeks after municipal corporation (MC) officials conducted a surprise check and confiscated illegal vend from the market on April 13. As both sides of the road in the internal parts of Ludhiana’s Feroze Gandhi market are being utilised as parking spaces by the contractor, the vends add to the congestion and lead to traffic blockades throughout the day. (HT Photo)

MC officials, including the joint commissioner had cracked down against the vends and food stalls, which cause congestion at the market housing offices of the Ludhiana Stock Exchange, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), and scores of commercial establishments, including banks and restaurants.

As both sides of the road in the internal parts of the market are being utilised as parking spaces by the contractor, the vends add to the congestion in the market and lead to traffic blockades throughout the day.

MC had cracked the whip on the vends after the officials had failed to find the culprits of an alleged scuffle that had broken out between the parking contractor and visitors. MC officials had also issued a notice to the contractor for not wearing proper uniforms, absence of identity cards and other irregularities.

Mukesh Kumar, a visitor said it is surprising that even after MC officials had made a great show of the drive, the vends have again propped up at the same location. He added that even as the issue of congestion and illegal encroachments at the market has been registered with the authorities a number of times no action to give residents a respite has been taken.

When contacted, Kulpreet Singh MC joint commissioner and in-charge of the Tehbazari wing stated that he is unaware of the situation. “If the vends have come up again, I will conduct a check and take action.”