Illegal weapon racket busted, armyman among seven held in Faridkot

Faridkot

With the arrest of seven persons, including an army jawan, Punjab Police on Friday busted an illegal weapon smuggling racket in Faridkot district.

The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh, Jasdev Singh, Alam Singh, Satnam Singh, Sandeep Singh, all residents of Mansa, Navdeep Singh of Barnala, and Jaspreet Singh of Bathinda. Bhupinder is serving as a sepoy in 5th commando battalion of the army. Police have recovered two countrymade .32 bore pistols with two magazines and three 315 bore countrymade pistols along with six cartridges from their possession.

“On Friday, four persons travelling in a car were stopped at a checkpoint near Jaitu for checking and two illegal weapons were recovered from the possession of two among them. During interrogation, it was revealed they were smuggling illegal countrymade weapons in Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Faridkot and other districts. Led by inspector Dalbir Singh, the CIA team raided Barnala and Mansa district, where three more members of their gang were arrested along with illegal weapons,” superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh.

“They were travelling in Bhupinder’s car, who is serving in the army. We have also informed the Army officials regarding his arrest in this case,” he added.

A case was registered under sections 25/54/59 of Arms Act at the Bajakhana police station.