IMD alerts: Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal, Uttarakhand for 2 days

Heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and the next two days as rains lashed several states in north India, causing flash floods and deaths due to lightning strikes, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Flash floods and cloudbursts were reported near Bhagsunag in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala and landslides in the hill state’s Kangra district. At least six houses were swept away and over 10 people are feared trapped after the landslide hit Kangra. And, more than 60 people lost their lives to lightning strikes amid heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD's senior scientist K Jenamani said on Monday that the monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. “For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we’re monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in peninsular India, parts of north India, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As per IMD’s latest bulletin, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over Delhi, some parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, and the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Here is a list of key IMD alerts due to the monsoon:

1. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and northwest Uttar Pradesh, among others, during the next two days. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are very likely to observe heavy rainfall activity on Monday.

2. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Rajasthan during the next five days.

3. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa between July 12 to 15, and over Telangana on July 12.

4. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe in Puducherry during the next two days.