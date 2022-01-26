IMD gives cold wave warning as Chandigarh continues to shiver

There are chances of cold wave in Chandigarh in the coming days, as maximum temperature dropped to 13°C, seven notches below normal, making Tuesday a severe cold day. Even minimum temperature went down to 9.5°C, though four notches above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of a cold wave in the city for the next three to four days. A cold wave is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature either goes below 4°C or is under 10°C along with 4.5°C below the season’s normal for two consecutive days.

A severe cold day is declared in the plains when minimum temperature goes below 10°C and maximum temperature drops over 6.5°C below normal. Earlier this month, the city had a spell of five consecutive severe cold days from January 15 to 19.

Maximum temperature had gone as low as 11°C on January 16 and 18 during this period, making them the coldest January days in six years. As per IMD officials, cold days can be expected till Thursday amid a foggy weather.

Thereon, the mercury is expected to rise towards the end of the month. Even on Tuesday, visibility dropped below 500 metres in the morning and remained around 1,000-1,500 metres during the day.