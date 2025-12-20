IMD issues alert as dense fog likely over Punjab in next 48 hrs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for dense fog over the next 48 hours, urging residents to exercise caution while commuting, particularly during early morning and at night hours owing to reduced visibility. Those commuting have been advised to use fog lights and maintain safe distance from other vehicles on the road. The Golden Temple engulfed in a thick blanket of fog in Amritsar on Friday. (SAMEER SEHGAL/HT)

“Dense to very dense fog is expected over the next 48 hours. People should take precautions while driving and avoid travel unless necessary. Those commuting should use fog lights and maintain safe distance from other vehicles on the road,” said Surinder Pal, director of IMD Chandigarh.

The IMD director further noted that Punjab may witness a drop in day temperatures as parts of the state are expected to receive light rainfall after 48 hours due to an approaching Western Disturbance.

Cold wave conditions in several districts

According to the IMD data, the minimum temperatures across Punjab over the past 24 hours ranged between 4°C and 10°C. Hoshiarpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 4.8°C, followed by Bathinda and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar) at 5.2°C each. Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 6°C. As per MeT officials, very dense fog had been continuously prevailing over the plains of northwest India since December 18, which have affected visibility on highways, rail routes, and at airports, thus disrupting road, rail, and air traffic, particularly during early morning hours. Health experts have also advised people, especially the elderly and those with respiratory ailments, to limit outdoor exposure during peak cold and fog hours.