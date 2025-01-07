Menu Explore
IMD issues alert for dense fog in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 07, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The alert for “very dense fog” has been issued for Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts in the north-western and central regions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for “dense to very dense fog” at a few places in Haryana for the next two days.

According to the IMD’s evening bulletin, Narnaul continues to record the lowest minimum temperature in the state for the fourth day. On Monday, the region shivered at 7.5°C. (HT File)

The alert for “very dense fog” has been issued for Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts in the north-western and central regions.

The weathermen also issued a yellow alert for “dense fog” in the rest of the state, apart from Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal. According to the IMD’s evening bulletin, Narnaul continues to record the lowest minimum temperature in the state for the fourth day. On Monday, the region shivered at 7.5°C.

Similarly, Hisar’s Balasmand and Faridabad recorded 8.2°C, while it was 8.5°C in Karnal and Panipat.

