IMD issues yellow alert for fog, cold in Haryana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a ‘yellow’ warning for fog and cold in most parts of the state till December 25. Commuters step out wearing warm clothes on a cold day at the bus stand near Police Lines in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In its district-wise warning, the department issued an alert in the whole state barring Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak for Sunday and Tuesday, while it was just for North Haryana and Faridabad-Gurugram for Monday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry and cold weather conditions prevailed in the state on Saturday, Hisar’s Balasmand was the coldest place, recording a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, this was 3.8 degrees less than Friday.

Mehendragarh was also affected by severe cold, with a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak and Sirsa also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 4.8 degrees each.

Rohtak’s air worst in the country

At 427, Rohtak district of Haryana recorded the worst air in the country under the ‘severe’ category.

The town in the national capital region (NCR) was the only place under the category in the air quality index (AQI) issued by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) in its evening bulletin.

Air in bordering Delhi was recorded at 370 in the ‘very poor category’.

Other places from Haryana like Gurugram (323) and Charkhi Dadri (320) were also in ‘very poor’.

However, due to technical errors, the AQI of the majority of places could not be recorded and was not part of the bulletin.