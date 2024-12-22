Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IMD issues yellow alert for fog, cold in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 22, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Meanwhile, dry and cold weather conditions prevailed in the state on Saturday, Hisar’s Balasmand was the coldest place, recording a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a ‘yellow’ warning for fog and cold in most parts of the state till December 25.

Commuters step out wearing warm clothes on a cold day at the bus stand near Police Lines in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Commuters step out wearing warm clothes on a cold day at the bus stand near Police Lines in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In its district-wise warning, the department issued an alert in the whole state barring Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak for Sunday and Tuesday, while it was just for North Haryana and Faridabad-Gurugram for Monday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry and cold weather conditions prevailed in the state on Saturday, Hisar’s Balasmand was the coldest place, recording a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, this was 3.8 degrees less than Friday.

Mehendragarh was also affected by severe cold, with a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak and Sirsa also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 4.8 degrees each.

Rohtak’s air worst in the country

At 427, Rohtak district of Haryana recorded the worst air in the country under the ‘severe’ category.

The town in the national capital region (NCR) was the only place under the category in the air quality index (AQI) issued by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) in its evening bulletin.

Air in bordering Delhi was recorded at 370 in the ‘very poor category’.

Other places from Haryana like Gurugram (323) and Charkhi Dadri (320) were also in ‘very poor’.

However, due to technical errors, the AQI of the majority of places could not be recorded and was not part of the bulletin.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On