IMD predicts rain in Haryana today, issues orange alert

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 27, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The orange alert was issued in the whole of the state barring Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Sirsa, Jind and Fatehabad

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an ‘orange’ alert for thunderstorms, rain and fog in several parts of Haryana on Friday.

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation is likely to affect the region bringing “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, hailstorms and dense fog” over isolated places. (HT File)
The alert was issued in the whole of the state barring Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Sirsa, Jind and Fatehabad.

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation is likely to affect the region bringing “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, hailstorms and dense fog” over isolated places.

On the other hand, Hisar’s Balasmand recorded the coldest day in the state at 3.9°C, followed by 4.5°C in Narnaul and 5°C in Bhiwani.

