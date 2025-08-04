IMD sounds orange alert in several Himachal districts for very heavy rain; 297 roads closed

With heavy rainfall spells expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office sounded an orange alert in several districts on August 4 and 5. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla along with leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur visits the cloudburst-hit area at Seraj in Mandi on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/ HT)

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on August 4 and 5; and at many places on August 6, 7, 8 and 9. One or two spells of very heavy rainfall are also likely at isolated places on August 4 and 5.

The weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very rainfall in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur on August 4 with a yellow alert in Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts. On August 5, an orange alert was sounded in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and Sirmaur districts, while a yellow alert was sounded in Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts.

Moreover, Kangra and Mandi will continue to be under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on August 6.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was normal over the state. While light to moderate rainfall was observed at most places, heavy rain was observed at isolated places.

As heavy rainfall spells continue to pound parts of Himachal Pradesh, as many as 297 roads remained closed on Sunday in the hill-state, with 164 roads blocked in Mandi district alone. While 67 roads remained blocked in Kull district, 25 roads were blocked in Kangra and 21 in Chamba district. The Gramphu-Batal stretch of National Highway (NH-505) remained closed near Chhatru in Lahaul-Spiti district.

Moreover, 266 water supply schemes remained disrupted in the state on Sunday. It included 121 in Chamba district and 74 in Mandi district.

Governor visits disaster-hit areas in Seraj

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday visited the disaster-affected areas of Thunag, Bagsaid and Janjehli in Seraj Assembly Constituency of Mandi district.

During the visit, the governor met with the affected families and distributed essential relief materials. The Governor first interacted with disaster victims in Thunag and remarked that the sub-division has suffered the most damage in the recent natural calamity, with extensive losses to private property, land, and livestock. He informed that cases amounting to over rupees 3 crore in compensation have been approved for final sanction.

He informed that five truckloads of relief material had already been dispatched to Mandi and one to Kullu from Raj Bhavan. He assured that more assistance would be sent promptly if requested by the district administration.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who also accompanied the governor, stated that the people are still in shock as their sources of livelihood have been destroyed.