IMD warns of heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana over weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh over the weekend.

From July 8 to July 10, heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) is expected to lash Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, according to the IMD.

Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and several other cities of Punjab are likely to witness heavy showers over the two days. Many cities in Haryana are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.

“Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi on July 8, and increase thereafter, becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during July 9-10,” the IMD statement reads.

The department has advised farmers to undertake measures to drain the excess water and not allow it to stagnate in the fields in order to avoid damage to paddy cultivation due to overhydration and strong winds.