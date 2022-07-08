IMD warns of heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana over weekend
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh over the weekend.
From July 8 to July 10, heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) is expected to lash Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, according to the IMD.
Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and several other cities of Punjab are likely to witness heavy showers over the two days. Many cities in Haryana are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.
“Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi on July 8, and increase thereafter, becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during July 9-10,” the IMD statement reads.
The department has advised farmers to undertake measures to drain the excess water and not allow it to stagnate in the fields in order to avoid damage to paddy cultivation due to overhydration and strong winds.
-
Five from Punjab among 9 killed as river washes away car in Nainital
Nine people, including five from Punjab, were killed while one person was rescued after the car they were travelling in was washed away in the Dhela river at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Friday morning, officials said. They were trying to cross the road but the gushing water washed away the vehicle and it overturned downstream, said senior superintendent of police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt.
-
U.P. has exceeded payment of dues by 55%: Cane development minister
The cane development minister, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary said that the state government exceeded the 100-day target of cane dues payments to farmers by 55%. Chaudhary said this at a press conference on Friday he held with his junior colleague, Sanjay Gangwar, the minister of state, the cane development. Chaudhary said that the government paid Rs 1,76,686 crore to farmers in five years which is a record payment in such a short duration of time.
-
Ludhiana | AirAsia India Ltd penalised for changing flight schedule
Air Asia India Limited has been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a flyer for the inconvenience caused by the change in the schedule of flights. There was a delay of 33 hours.
-
Droupadi Murmu invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee, U.P’s heritage, Yogi Adityanath says party barriers falling
National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu invoked Jana Sangh co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and referred to Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage besides its contribution to the freedom struggle while seeking support for her campaign at a meeting of lawmakers of the BJP and its allies in Lucknow on Friday. Speaking at the same meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to all the lawmakers to support Murmu.
-
Alt News co-founder case: Custody of Zubair sought by Sitapur police put off
The six-day custody remand sought by Sitapur police of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, 33, in connection with the FIR lodged in Sitapur district, has been postponed. This follows the Supreme Court granting him a five-day conditional bail in the same matter. In all likelihood, Zubair will now be handed over to the Delhi police to aid in the investigation of an FIR lodged in Delhi, police officials said on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics