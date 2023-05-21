Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four persons booked for duping Kaithal family of 62 lakh on pretext of sending them to US

Four persons booked for duping Kaithal family of 62 lakh on pretext of sending them to US

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 21, 2023 11:13 PM IST

Four people, including two immigration agents, have been booked for allegedly duping a family of Kaithal of 62 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused have been booked under Sections 384, 406, 420 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.
The accused have been identified as Daljit Singh, his father Kulwant Singh residents of Dera Ambarsariya Kaithal, Karamjit Singh of Rurki village of Patiala district and Raman Kumar of Devigarh of Punjab, who lives in Lisbon in Portugal.

In his complaint, Gurlal Singh of Gobindpura of Kaithal alleged that the accused had promised that they would legally send his family, including Gurlal, his wife Paramjit Kaur and two children Jasleen Kaur and Gurvansh, to the US and they demanded 67.50 lakh last year. Gurlal said he had deposited 28.50 lakh in the bank account of the accused.

He alleged that they sent them to Dubai and after six months, they sent them to Serbia and Romania, where they were forced to live in the jungle for several months. Later, the accused asked them to pay 32 lakh and Gurlal and his relatives arranged the money and paid it to them.

But soon after they entered Germany, they were arrested for having a fake visa and were kept under inhuman conditions.

Later, they were deported to India. When they returned back to Kaithal, Gurlal and his relatives contacted the agents and they agreed to return the money and gave them cheques of 50 lakh but the victim could withdraw only 20 lakh and other cheques could not be cleared due to insufficient funds. When the accused refused to return the money, Gurlal filed a police complaint.

The police said on the complaint of the victim, an FIR had been registered against four persons and an operation to arrest them is going on.

