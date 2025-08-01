Immigration fraud accused caught at Mumbai airport

Police on Thursday arrested a fugitive immigration fraud accused, Vikramjit Singh, moments before he attempted to flee the country through the Mumbai international airport. The 48-year-old accused, a resident of Jalandhar, was caught while trying to board a flight to Kenya using a forged passport. Officials say more arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Lalru police station moved swiftly and detained Vikramjit at the airport. Sub-inspector Amandeep Singh, the station house officer, confirmed that the accused was using altered documents.

Vikramjit Singh and his wife Karamjit Kaur are accused in six to seven cases of immigration fraud registered across multiple police stations in four districts of Punjab. The couple allegedly duped several individuals of large sums of money under the pretext of sending them abroad, mainly to countries like Canada.

One such case was filed at the Lalru police station in 2023 wherein retired soldier Nirmail Singh accused the couple of defrauding him of ₹25 lakh with a false promise of securing a Canadian visa for his son. The couple, known for frequently changing locations to evade arrest, had been on the run since multiple complaints were registered against them.

While Vikramjit Singh was apprehended, police revealed that his wife Karamjit Kaur and son had already succeeded in fleeing to Kenya. Following the arrest, Vikramjit was produced before a Dera Bassi court, which remanded him to four days of police custody for further interrogation.

Cops have begun coordinating with international agencies to trace and extradite Karamjit Kaur and her son. Officials stated that more arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds.