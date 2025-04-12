Immigration fraud in Ludhiana: Man duped of 3 lakh, 2 booked, say police

The Koom Kalan police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly defrauding a local man of ₹3 lakh under the pretense of sending him to Australia. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, a resident of village Karura Khurd, and Sunny Mehta of New Sukhdev Nagar, Bhamaia Road, Ludhiana. The Koom Kalan police have registered a case under Sections 318 (4), 61 (2) of the BNS and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint lodged by Paramjit Singh, a resident of Uplan village, he had approached the accused with the hope of settling abroad. The duo claimed to be immigration agents and promised to arrange his travel to Australia for a total cost of ₹24 lakh. An initial payment of ₹3 lakh was made by him via bank transfer, with the understanding that the remaining amount would be paid upon reaching his destination.

However, instead of Australia, Singh was sent to Malaysia and later to Indonesia. In Indonesia, the accused allegedly began pressuring him to pay the remaining amount. Singh stated that the agreement clearly stipulated that the full payment would only be made upon reaching Australia.

Singh further alleged that the accused took a car from his family as part of the deal. Despite this, he was never sent to Australia and was forced to return home from Indonesia empty-handed. Upon his return, Singh demanded a refund and the return of the car. Although the car was recovered, ₹3 lakh has not been returned.

Head constable Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the Koom Kalan police have registered a case under Sections 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.