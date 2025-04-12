Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Immigration fraud in Ludhiana: Man duped of 3 lakh, 2 booked, say police

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 12, 2025 09:10 AM IST

According to the complaint lodged by Paramjit Singh, a resident of Uplan village, he had approached the accused with the hope of settling abroad; the duo claimed to be immigration agents and promised to arrange his travel to Australia for a total cost of ₹24 lakh

The Koom Kalan police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly defrauding a local man of 3 lakh under the pretense of sending him to Australia. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, a resident of village Karura Khurd, and Sunny Mehta of New Sukhdev Nagar, Bhamaia Road, Ludhiana.

The Koom Kalan police have registered a case under Sections 318 (4), 61 (2) of the BNS and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)
The Koom Kalan police have registered a case under Sections 318 (4), 61 (2) of the BNS and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint lodged by Paramjit Singh, a resident of Uplan village, he had approached the accused with the hope of settling abroad. The duo claimed to be immigration agents and promised to arrange his travel to Australia for a total cost of 24 lakh. An initial payment of 3 lakh was made by him via bank transfer, with the understanding that the remaining amount would be paid upon reaching his destination.

However, instead of Australia, Singh was sent to Malaysia and later to Indonesia. In Indonesia, the accused allegedly began pressuring him to pay the remaining amount. Singh stated that the agreement clearly stipulated that the full payment would only be made upon reaching Australia.

Singh further alleged that the accused took a car from his family as part of the deal. Despite this, he was never sent to Australia and was forced to return home from Indonesia empty-handed. Upon his return, Singh demanded a refund and the return of the car. Although the car was recovered, 3 lakh has not been returned.

Head constable Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the Koom Kalan police have registered a case under Sections 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Immigration fraud in Ludhiana: Man duped of 3 lakh, 2 booked, say police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On