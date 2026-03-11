In 2025, Punjab saw 70 daily cancer deaths, Parliament informed

Around 70 people — highest in the region — died of cancer every day in Punjab last year, according to the data shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The figures revealed that nearly 25,000 people lost their lives to cancer across the state in 2025: up from 22,786 in 2021. Nearly 25,000 people lost their lives to cancer across the state in 2025, rising from 22,786 in 2021. (HT Photo)

Neighbouring Haryana reported 18,387 cancer deaths, while Himachal Pradesh reported only 5,328 deaths.

The data presented by the ministry of health and family welfare revealed that the incidence of cancer cases had continuously been rising in the state. According to the data, cancer cases in Punjab — among both sexes — increased from 39,251 in 2021 to 43,196 in 2025.

The data further revealed that nearly 57.6% of people diagnosed with cancer in Punjab lost their lives. A 2021 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research had revealed that breast cancer was the deadliest among women in Punjab, while oesophagus and lung cancers were the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among men.

When asked about the current status of oncology infrastructure in high-burden regions, number of cancer care facilities, availability of specialised medical personnel, and accessibility of treatment services, the ministry said that the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) had established six hospitals across the country in Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, New Chandigarh, Guwahati, Sangrur and Muzaffarpur to provide high-quality comprehensive cancer care.

The TMC is a grant-in-aid institution under the department of atomic energy. The ministry further said that 297 Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) had been approved for establishment across the country to strengthen decentralised cancer care by aligning infrastructure development with patient needs.

When asked whether environmental factors, such as industrial pollution, pesticide exposure and contaminated water sources, have been identified as contributing to the rise in cancer cases, particularly in rural and industrial areas, the ministry said that a recent review by the Indian Council of Medical Research has provided a critical analysis which linked water contamination — including industrial waste, pesticides and heavy metals — with rectal and colorectal cancers.

State has two cancer institutes

Last month, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said that the state has two cancer institutes at Sangrur and New Chandigarh with a combined capacity of 450 beds — 150 beds at Sangrur and 300 at New Chandigarh. He had also recalled that earlier cancer patients from Punjab had to travel to Rajasthan for treatment, but now cancer care facilities in the state were treating patients from neighbouring states as well.