In 43 days, Punjab power corporation collects ₹694 lakh fine from violators across state
Amid a deepening power crisis, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is going all out to rein in on electricity violators and has imposed penalty to the tune of ₹694 lakh in the past 43 days across the state.
Teams of the distribution wing have been conducting systematic checking in their areas to curb power thefts.
According to officials, the teams have checked 54,212 connections and detected a total of 5,228 violations. These include 1,285 cases of power thefts and 3,943 cases of unauthorised use of electricity/unauthorised extension.
The checking was conducted from April 4 to May 16 under the zero-tolerance drive started by PSPCL following the directions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.
The team of zone border has checked a total of 20,919 connections in this period and unearthed 439 cases of theft, against which a penalty of ₹79 lakh was imposed, and 1,059 cases of unauthorised use or extension for which ₹47 lakh was collected.
Similarly, in the central zone as many as 7,130 connections were checked and a total of 687 cases, including 171 cases of theft and 516 unauthorised use or extension cases, were detected and total fine charged was ₹91 lakh.
The teams of the north zone checked 9,992 connections and detected 72 cases of thefts and 883 unauthorised use or extension cases. The total fine charged in 955 cases was ₹56 lakh.
In the South zone, the teams checked 6,028 connections, out of which 146 cases of thefts and 517 cases of unauthorised use or extension were detected following which fine to the tune of ₹111 lakh was charged.
A total of 1,425 cases, including 457 cases of theft and 968 unauthorised use or extension cases, were detected in the West zone where as many as 10,143 connections were checked. The teams collected a total of ₹311 lakh in the last 43 days.
State power minister Harbhajan Singh said, “The department wants to curb the menace of power thefts to provide uninterrupted supply to its consumers. Such drives will be intensified in the coming days.” He warned of stringent action against consumers found violating power consumption norms.
-
School astronomy labs stoke interest of young & old alike
Lucknow: Astronomy laboratories set up in government schools in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh have become a star attraction. Not only students but also adults flock the labs to learn about planets, stars, solar system and other fascinating aspects of the universe. Through telescopes, children and village residents can admire the beauty of the moon, sky and other astronomical bodies. Master teachers' trainers were chosen to provide training to the other teachers.
-
Allahabad Univ’s online UG final year exams to be MCQ-based
Allahabad University on Wednesday made it clear that the UG theory examinations 2021-22, including that of BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom final year, will be MCQ-based (multiple choice questions) and conducted in online mode only. AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that these MCQs will cover the reduced/curtailed syllabus as reported by the respective departments. For these online exams, students will be appearing from their homes/hostels.
-
Punjab cabinet approves ₹1,500/acre for farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy through DSR (direct seeding of rice) technique. A sum of ₹450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentive to farmers for promotion of the less water consuming and cost-effective DSR technique. According to a government spokesperson, this step would be instrumental in saving nearly 15-20% more water than the conventional puddling (kaddu) method of paddy cultivation.
-
Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14. Yadav reached Kodra Grant in Siddharth Nagar and assured justice to the victim's family. He said his party would work with the victim's family to ensure they got justice and he would also raise the issue in the state assembly.
-
BJP stoking religious passions to divert people’s attention: Maya
LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government, accusing it of stoking religious passions by raking up issues like Gyanvapi, Mathura and Taj Mahal. She also urged people to beware of the designs of the ruling BJP and its allied organisations. The three places Mayawati mentioned – Gyanvapi, Mathura and Taj Mahal – all are currently in the news. The BJP, however, dismissed Mayawati's accusations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics