In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant (ABI), and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant (ABI), and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana.
Most patients with childhood deafness, wherein the defect is in the cochlea (inner ear), are addressed with a cochlear implant — a procedure that the PGIMER has been doing for the past 19 years. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
An auditory brainstem implant (ABI) provides auditory rehabilitation to patients with hearing loss who can’t benefit from a hearing aid or cochlear implant, bypassing the cochlea and the cochlear nerve.
Giving out details, head of the department of otolaryngology Dr Naresh Panda said, “The department does an average 20 to 25 cochlear implants in a year, but every year, we get 2-3 patients with childhood deafness where cochlea or auditory nerves are absent and we would refer them to Chennai for ABI surgery.”
“This time, however, an expert team conducted the successful surgery and the child will be discharged in two weeks. After a month, we will switch on the implant and with regular rehabilitation and therapies, the child will be able to hear as a normal person,” he added.
This complex surgery that cost ₹16 lakh was performed by a team comprising Dr Naresh Panda, Dr Pravin Salunke, Dr Sanjay Munjal, Dr Parul Sud and Dr Nidhi Panda and Dr Babita Ghai.
-
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
-
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
-
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
-
Sikh girl’s abduction, forceful marriage: DSGMC delegation meets Pak High commissioner in Delhi
A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (political attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent kidnapping, rape and forceful marriage of a Sikh girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.
-
Online registration for engineering admissions begin in Chandigarh
The joint admission committee (JAC) started online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from Monday. Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE -Main scores for admission to engineering course at five institutes— Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University Campus; UIET at PU's Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and Chandigarh College of Architecture.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics