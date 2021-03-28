In absence of deans, research scholars of Panjab University suffer

The absence of deans of faculties at Panjab University is adversely affecting the work of any research scholars of the varsity.

The one-year term of the deans of faculties had ended on January 31 without the selection of their successors since the elections of the senate and the syndicate were not held. Deans are elected by the senators, added members, professors and heads of departments.

The research scholars are running from pillar to post to get their work done. Many of them are awaiting the research degree committees (RDC), which are chaired by deans, to approve their synopsis.

A research scholar on the condition of anonymity said, “I submitted my synopsis in December 2019. As there are no deans, I do not know when my RDC will be conducted.”

Problems in thesis submission

A number of research scholars of PU who have completed their PhD thesis are not able to submit it.

“Just because I need a document for submission which is approved by the dean, I am not able to submit my PhD thesis that I have been trying to submit for the last one month. In the absence of faculty deans, the university should look for some other alternative so that our work does not suffer,” said a research scholar.

PU dean of research, professor Rajesh Gill, confirmed that the research scholars and even some faculty members were facing problems: “We are extending all possible help to the scholars, but in the cases where the deans’ authorisation or approval is needed, we cannot help.”

However, PU’s official spokesperson Renuka Salwan said, “This issue has already been taken care of and is under active consideration. Students are not affected and their interests are protected in the best possible manner.”

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “The governing body of PU should be constituted immediately otherwise the situation can worsen in the future.”