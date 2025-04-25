In Bathinda, Harsimrat Badal joins protest march over Pahalgam attack

Members of various political and social organisations staged demonstrations in Bathinda on Thursday over the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local pony operator. SAD MP Harsimrat Badal during a protest march over the Pahalgam attack, in Bathinda on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal joined a candle march in the city against the ‘ISI-sponsored’ terror attack and demanded exemplary action against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

The MP expressed condolences to the victims of the terror attack and said their deaths of innocents should be avenged.

Harsimrat called for a probe to identify the intelligence failure, as well as a lack of any police or military assignment at a major tourist site.