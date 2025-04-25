Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In Bathinda, Harsimrat Badal joins protest march over Pahalgam attack

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Apr 25, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal joined a candle march in the city against the ‘ISI-sponsored’ terror attack

Members of various political and social organisations staged demonstrations in Bathinda on Thursday over the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local pony operator.

SAD MP Harsimrat Badal during a protest march over the Pahalgam attack, in Bathinda on Thursday. (HT Photo)
SAD MP Harsimrat Badal during a protest march over the Pahalgam attack, in Bathinda on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal joined a candle march in the city against the ‘ISI-sponsored’ terror attack and demanded exemplary action against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

The MP expressed condolences to the victims of the terror attack and said their deaths of innocents should be avenged.

Harsimrat called for a probe to identify the intelligence failure, as well as a lack of any police or military assignment at a major tourist site.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / In Bathinda, Harsimrat Badal joins protest march over Pahalgam attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On