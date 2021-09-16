In brief: Four militants currently active in Srinagar, say J&K Police

J&K Police claimed that four militants are currently active in Srinagar district. IGP, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said, “The militants are being followed.”

Florence Nightingale award to nursing college principal

Dr Shailla Cannie, dean and principal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing has got the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020. The award was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday.

Himachal minister opposes handover of CTS schools to Tibetan NGO

HP’s urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj has shot off a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and union sports minister Anurag Thakur, urging not to transfer the central Tibetan schools to a Tibetan NGO. He also recommended converting these schools as Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Amarnath Yatri Niwas: L-G’s adviser reviews progress

Adviser to J&K L-G, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Wednesday visited Ramban and reviewed the progress of construction work of Amarnath Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote. The project is being constructed by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board for the pilgrims.

HPERC chairperson gets lifetime achievement award

Devendra Kumar Sharma, chairperson, Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC), has been awarded ‘Dam Safety Lifetime Achievement Award 2021’ by Aqua Foundation. The award was given during a conclave held virtually in New Delhi. Sharma previously served as chairman of the Bhakra Beas Management Board.