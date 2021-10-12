In briefs: Chandigarh Congress protests against Lakhimpur violence

The Chandigarh Congress led by national treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal sat on a “maun vrat” (vow of silence) outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan for two hours on Monday.

They were demanding resignation of minister of state for home Ajay Misra for his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Local Congress chief Subhash Chawla and others said that monetary compensation would not alone be able to assuage the pain of victims’ families.

Nights turn colder in Chandigarh

As per the India meteorological department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Chandigarh has started to fall.

At 21.3°C, Monday had the lowest minimum temperature since June 12 when it had gone down to 21.2°C. As per officials, it’s part of the changing seasons and can fall down further to 20°C in the coming days.

The maximum temperature stayed unchanged between Sunday and Monday at 36°C while the minimum temperature went down from 21.4°C on Sunday to 21.3°C on Monday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will stay around 37°C while the minimum temperature will stay between 20°C and 21°C.

UT admn to take call on crackers

The Chandigarh Administration is likely to take a final call on Tuesday for allowing crackers during Diwali festivities in the city.

The administration will take into consideration the advice of health and environment experts in view of a possibility of Covid-19 third wave. A high-level meeting is scheduled on the issue on Tuesday.

The administration last year banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city in the wake of the pandemic. Last year, during the festival season, the Covid-19 cases were on an upward curve, but lately the daily cases have dropped to single digits. Even in 2019, the administration had restricted the hours for bursting crackers in a bid to minimise air pollution.

PU dean for college development resigns

Panjab University professor Sanjay Kaushik, who was holding the additional charge of dean, college development council, resigned from the post on Monday.

A faculty member at the University Business School, he said he took the decision to focus on academic activities.

Panjab University students to protest

The Students For Society (SFS) has condemned the Panjab University authorities’ decision to do away with reservations for the single girl child and students from rural and border areas, especially in engineering courses.

The joint students’ action committee plans to hold protests against it in the coming days.

Webinar on Covid challenges

The department of microbiology, Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised a webinar on the topic ‘Continued challenges of Covid pandemic: Learning from experience’ on Monday.

VR Sinha, dean, university instructions, Panjab University, Chandigarh, in his inaugural address accentuated the fact that though the pandemic created havoc throughout the country, it also had some underlying positive effects.

It was only due to the emergence of the pandemic that the world recognised the power of Indian pharmaceuticals.

Global education summit kicks off

A two-day virtual global education summit is being organised by Chandigarh University on the theme “Social innovation for sustainable development through global academic partnerships” on Monday and Tuesday.

While inaugurating the event, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, minister of state for external affairs and education, spoke on the new education policy and the role it will play in making India an educational hub in the world.