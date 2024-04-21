 In Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon’s campaign reeks of disquiet as top BJP leaders stay away - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon’s campaign reeks of disquiet as top BJP leaders stay away

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Despite Tandon’s personal visits to their homes, the expected support from these key players remains elusive, even as the election campaign of his rival from Congress, Manish Tewari, is picking pace

The absence of prominent BJP leaders at public rallies backing party’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon is raising eyebrows and stirring whispers of discontent within the party ranks.

Since the announcement of the ticket on April 10, prominent BJP leaders have neither attended any party meetings at the Sector 33 office nor been seen at any public gatherings. Their support for Tandon is also missing on social media. (HT Photo)
Since the announcement of the ticket on April 10, prominent BJP leaders have neither attended any party meetings at the Sector 33 office nor been seen at any public gatherings. Their support for Tandon is also missing on social media. (HT Photo)

Former local MP Satya Pal Jain, who was one of the prominent contenders for the ticket, former mayor Davesh Moudgil, social worker Dr Sandeep Sandhu, former party councillor Satinder Singh and former BJP state secretary Satpal Gupta are notably missing from Tandon’s campaign trail, adding fuel to speculations about internal discord.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Despite Tandon’s personal visits to their homes, the expected support from these key players remains elusive, even as the election campaign of his rival from Congress, Manish Tewari, is picking pace.

Since the announcement of the ticket on April 10, these BJP leaders have neither attended any party meetings at the Sector 33 office nor been seen at any public gatherings. Their support for Tandon is also missing on social media.

When approached, the leaders declined to comment on the issue.

However, Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra contended that they were in touch with all leaders and since the election was still six weeks away, they will eventually join the campaign.

Former BJP councillor Satinder Singh, who has a strong affiliation with RSS, mentioned that the party had not assigned him any responsibility since 2014, but he still supported the party.

Within the local BJP, there are three factions: those aligned with Sanjay Tandon, Satya Pal Jain and Kirron Kher. Tandon, Jain, former BJP president Arun Sood and former mayor Anup Gupta were all contenders for the ticket. However, Tandon’s name was selected by the BJP’s central election committee on April 10.

In the 14 Lok Sabha elections held in Chandigarh since 1967, the Congress has won the seat seven times, while the BJP has secured it four times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / In Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon’s campaign reeks of disquiet as top BJP leaders stay away
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On