In first meet after forming govt, NC working committee demands statehood, special status

In its first working committee meeting forming government in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) on Wednesday demanded restoration of statehood and special status for J&K. The party welcomed the India-Pakistan ceasefire. NC chief Farooq Abdullag and party vice-president and J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah during the party's central working committee meeting, at party headquarters in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

The meeting in Srinagar, presided over by NC chief Farooq Abdullah, comes eight months after the party formed the government. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, seven resolutions were passed. The working committee meeting condemned the killing of tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam and the cross-border. The committee expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

In another resolution, the working committee said all promises made in manifesto will be fulfilled.

“The party will continue the political and constitutional struggle for justice, peace and the rights of the people of J&K through democratic means,” one of the resolutions read.

Another resolution cautioned that arbitrary arrests, harassment of youth, targeted use of bulldozers and intimidation of legitimate media voices will alienate the people who have stood firmly for peace and against violence.