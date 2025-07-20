In just 19 days, Mohali MC collects 11cr property tax

The Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Mohali district have collected a record ₹11.43 crore in pending property tax dues within 19 days, driven by the overwhelming response to the Punjab government’s one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. Sharing the details, deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal said the recovery highlights the scheme’s effectiveness in offering substantial relief to residents with long-pending dues. Considering the overwhelming public response, the DC announced that MC offices will remain open on weekends until July 31 to accommodate residents who are unable to visit during weekdays. (HT photo for representation)

As per official data, between July 1 and July 19, Zirakpur municipal council (MC) recorded the highest property tax collection of ₹7.53 crore. Data shows that MC Kharar collected ₹209 lakh, Dera Bassi: ₹96.45 lakh, Nayagaon: ₹32.50 lakh, Kurali: ₹22.25 lakh, Banur: ₹17.02 lakh, Lalru: ₹12.39 lakh.

DC Mittal elaborated that under the OTS scheme, residents with unpaid or partially paid property tax dues till March 31, 2025, can avail 100% waiver on penalty and interest if the principal amount is paid in full by July 31, 2025. “Those who pay between August 1 and October 31, 2025, will receive a 50% waiver on penalty and interest. After October 31, the full penalty and interest, as per applicable rules, will be reinstated,” she added.

Considering the overwhelming public response, the DC announced that MC offices will remain open on weekends until July 31 to accommodate residents who are unable to visit during weekdays.

To review the ongoing collections and encourage municipal teams, additional deputy commissioner (Urban Development), Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, visited the Zirakpur and Kharar MCs on Saturday. He expressed satisfaction over the active participation of residents and the dedicated efforts of municipal staff.

DC Mittal appealed to all residents to make the most of this opportunity by visiting their respective MCs and clearing their outstanding dues within the stipulated period to avoid future penalties.