In Ludhiana, gang of fraudsters busted, 10 held

The Dugri police on Friday arrested 10 members of a gang for allegedly duping a number of people on the pretext of solving their issues through “black magic”. As many as 24 mobile phones, two stolen vehicles and five registers in which they entered details of their targets have been seized. Fraud accused in police custody in Dugri, Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT photo)

The police suspect that the accused procured the mobile connections using fake identification proofs. The accused have been identified as Aahad, Mohammad Faizal, Aas Mohammad, Mohammad Shoib, Irshad, Mohammad Shehzad, Sakir, Shaukeen, Aamir and Anwar Ahmad. The accused are from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh.

Sub-Inspector Hamraj Singh, SHO, Dugri police station, said the accused, who were residing in Phullanwal village, came up with advertisements on social networking sites, assuring people that they would resolve their problems, such as relationship issues, court cases and financial issues, through prayers, sorcery and black magic. The accused used to charge ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 from those who contacted them, the SHO said.

“The vehicles recovered from the accused had fake number plates. It is suspected that the vehicles are stolen. The accused are aged between 30 and 35 years and one of them is 50,” he added.

The police are investigating to know how did they managed to get mobile phone connections using fake identities and also if their landlord got their police verification done.

An FIR under Sections 318 (4), 338 (2), 336 (3), 340 (2), 303 (2), 317 (2), 341 (2) and 61 (2) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. More arrests are likely, the police added.