In Ludhiana zoo, coolers, ice slabs help animals beat the heat
Coolers, ice slabs, and juicy fruits are helping animals beat the heat at the Tiger Safari Zoo near Amaltas village. With the mercury already climbing to 40°C, the coolers and ice slabs have been unboxed much earlier than usual.
Asked what arrangements have been made for the royal cats, zoo in-charge Narinder Singh says, “Apart from installing air coolers in their cage, we have also released water into the tigers’ pond so that the big cats may cool themselves with a midday swim whenever the heat becomes too unconformable for them.”
Meanwhile, bears, who have thick furry coats, are lounging on ice slabs as the mercury continues to rise.
Calling such high temperatures in mid-April an anomaly, Singh says, “Normally, we make these arrangements in the last week of April or beginning of May, but this time we had to take these measures 20 days in advance lest the animals suffer a heatstroke.”
The humble herbivores have not been forgotten and are being served glucose water to help them stay hydrated, Singh says. The zoo’s flock of birds, which includes parrots, emus, and ducks, are also merrily chirruping with full gusto as they enjoy a wholesome diet of juicy and watery vegetables and fruits such as cucumber, grapes and papayas .
Spread across 59 hectares near the Jalandhar Bypass on the National Highway, the safari was opened in 1992 and has been a major tourist attraction. One can also adopt an animal and bird at the zoo by paying an annual caretaking fee.
-
The mercury went up from 38C on Saturday to 38.2C on Sunday, 3.8C above normal. The minimum temperature also went up slightly from 20.2C on Saturday to 20.8C on Sunday, 1.6C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38C and 39C while minimum temperature will remain between 21C and 22C, as per India Meteorological Department officials.
-
Lakhimpur case: SC to deliver order on plea seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is likely to pronounce its verdict at 10.30am on Monday. The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.
-
Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur A man allegedly strangled The accused, Sultan Mohammed's wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said. “The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death.
-
Not all building violations will invite ₹2 lakh penalty, clarifies Chandigarh administration
With the Chandigarh administration's proposal to increase penalty on building violations from ₹500 to ₹2 lakh eliciting strong opposition from citizens' groups and business community, officials have clarified that the quantum of fine will depend on the misused area. They stated that ₹2 lakh is the maximum amount of penalty that can be imposed. Penalty can be much lower if the violations are smaller. This has also been condemned by different stakeholders.
-
Minor girl from Himachal gangraped in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: A 14-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh was allegedly raped in Talwara town of Hoshiarpur, police said on Sunday. The girl, who hails from a village in Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly in touch with a man whom she had befriended through social media, Talwara police station SHO Manmohan Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics