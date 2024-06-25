 In MP, 50 cattle rescued from Punjab trucks; nine arrested - Hindustan Times
In MP, 50 cattle rescued from Punjab trucks; nine arrested

ByPress Trust of India, Bhopal
Jun 25, 2024 08:00 AM IST

According to the Madhya Pradesh police, the arrested persons didn’t have valid permit for transporting the cattle.

Rescuing more than 50 cattle being transported in three trucks from Amritsar in Punjab to Solarpur in Maharashtra, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested nine persons, an official said on Monday. According to the police, the cattle were being taken for slaughtering.

The cattle, valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh, were shifted to a ‘gaushala’ at Nimrani in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. (Picture for representational purpose only)
The cattle, valued at 15 lakh, were shifted to a 'gaushala' at Nimrani in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. (Picture for representational purpose only)

The trucks were intercepted on Saturday at the Kakarda post under the Maheshwar police station on the Agra-Mumbai highway in MP’s Khargone district, an official release said. The police had got information that the cattle were being taken in three trucks having Punjab number plates following which the vehicles were intercepted and the animals were found crammed with their necks tied with ropes, the release said.

The drivers and other persons in the vehicles told the police that they did not a valid permit for transporting the cattle, the police stated. During questioning, it was found the animals were loaded in the trucks at Majitha in Amritsar by Sukhdev Singh alias Kaka and John and were being transported to Solapur for slaughtering.

The police freed the cattle registered a case against 11 persons under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Anti Cow Slaughtering Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Nine of the accused were arrested while search is on for two others, the police said. The cattle, valued at 15 lakh, were shifted to a ‘gaushala’ at Nimrani in Khargone, they said, adding that the trucks were impounded.

Chandigarh
