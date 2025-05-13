In Pak custody: BSF constable’s family holds on to hope amid diplomatic efforts

Ferozepur : The family of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnab Kumar Shaw continues to wait anxiously, clinging to hope that his case will be addressed during a critical India-Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) meeting. The family of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnab Kumar Shaw continues to wait anxiously, clinging to hope that his case will be addressed during a critical India-Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) meeting.

Shaw, 40, was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 after accidentally crossing the International Border while on duty near the fence in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector. He was part of a ‘kisan guard’ unit tasked with protecting farmers working near the border.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shaw’s wife, Rajani Shaw, revealed that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had personally contacted her on Sunday. “My husband’s case would be brought up in the DGMO meeting,” Rajani said. “But as of now, I have received no update — neither about the meeting’s outcome nor about my husband’s return.”

Hope for Shaw’s release has grown in light of the recent Indo-Pak ceasefire, with speculation suggesting a potential exchange of prisoners — specifically involving a Pakistani Ranger currently in Indian custody in Rajasthan.

Rajani further shared that officials have reassured her that Shaw is in good health and has not been mistreated while in Pakistani custody. “We are hopeful that diplomatic efforts will bring him home soon,” she said, her voice laced with cautious optimism.

A senior BSF official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that a Pakistani Ranger had been apprehended by Indian forces last week. “Such incidents are usually resolved quickly,” the official stated. “However, heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, have complicated the situation. Despite three flag meetings, Pakistan has yet to respond.”

With no official word from either New Delhi or Islamabad, Shaw’s family continues to wait, holding on to hope amid the uncertain diplomatic efforts to bring him back home.