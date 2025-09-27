In solidarity with Himachal disaster: Chandigarh MC slashes rent for Tibetan, Khampa markets by 50%

In a move reflecting solidarity with victims of the natural calamity that struck Himachal Pradesh in recent month, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has reduced the booking charges by 50% for the Dussehra Ground in Manimajra and Circus Ground in Sector 17, where the Himalayan Khampa Janjati Woolen Market and Tibetan Market are temporarily set up each year. Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla stated that this is a gesture of empathy and support towards communities that have been long associated with Chandigarh and contribute to its vibrant seasonal markets. (HT Photo for representation)

This significant decision was taken during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla.

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on the agenda concerning policy guidelines and terms and conditions for booking of commercial grounds, particularly the two key market locations. After detailed discussions, the committee unanimously approved the reduction in booking fees for this year, keeping in view the hardships faced by Tibetan and Khampa traders due to landslides and floods during the recent monsoon in Himachal Pradesh.

Discussed and approved agenda items

The MC has outlined several new projects with rough cost estimates. These include a ₹26.28 lakh plan to strengthen the existing storm water drainage network in the Transport area of Sector 26-E by repairing current road gullies and manholes, and constructing new ones.

Additionally, the MC plans for the development of Valley Park in Dhanas with an estimated expenditure of ₹33.41 lakh. The MC has also given an estimated cost of ₹36.13 lakh for the hiring of a leachate suction machine to service three Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centres.