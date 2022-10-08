In sync with country: Kashmir valley officially shifts to March, April school session

Jammu and Kashmir education authorities on Friday made it official that all classes in government and private schools in Kashmir up to class 9 will now have a uniform academic calendar with final exams and new admissions from March-April next year.

The directions come as the officials have already issued such directions in August for classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in Kashmir from this academic session which will now be held along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November. Kashmir school education director, Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Thursday said that they had submitted a proposal to the government and expected a decision within a few days that the exams of all classes will be held in March.

Principal secretary to the government, school education department, Alok Kumar, issued an order on Friday stating that annual examinations up to class 9 will now be held in March-April.

“In continuation of government order No.2074 dated 31.8.2022, a sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of uniform academic calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th standard in all the government and government recognized private schools of the union territory,” the order said.

On August 31, the school education department issued an order for the implementation of a “uniform academic calendar” on the recommendations of a committee formed in April for a uniform academic calendar for both divisions “in sync with the higher education department and the rest of the country”.

The fresh government order also stated that “new admissions shall commence from March of the calendar year”. However, many prominent private schools have already started or even completed the admission process for KG classes.

So far, Kashmir and Jammu divisions were having separate academic sessions in tune with the different weather conditions as the exams in Valley would start in October-November just before the beginning of harsh and bone-chilling winters, after which the students would stay at home for vacations. The exams in Jammu are held in March, just before the hot and humid summers begin there.

Mir said they were hoping to keep schools open till the end of December in Kashmir valley if weather permits. “Winter vacation will depend on weather conditions. If weather conditions permit us and temperatures don’t go below zero, we will continue up to December end,” he added.