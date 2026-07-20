In UK, Akal Takht jathedar calls for Sikh unity

On a three-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK), Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the acting jathedar of Akal Takht, attended a religious gathering at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall, on Saturday, where he laid emphasis on the unity of the community. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj during a religious gathering at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Southall, England, on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing the congregation, the jathedar said gurdwaras were places that united Sikhs, where they came together in fellowship and strengthened their spiritual bond with the Guru. Thus, Sikhs should rise above internal divisions and work collectively for the welfare of the Panth.

Giani Gargaj also emphasised the importance of understanding the Sikh principle of Miri-Piri (religion and politics go together in Sikhism), and strengthening both the Panth and Punjab in accordance with its ideals.

He urged the community to involve the younger generation more actively in gurdwaras by providing them with opportunities to participate in religious and community service, and encouraged Sikh youth to study their history and shape their lives according to Sikhism.

He added that it was the responsibility of every Sikh and Punjabi to remain connected with their roots in Punjab and to visit the state every year or two, making it a point to pay obeisance at Harmandir Sahib and Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

He further advised Sikhs in the UK to donate wisely and ensure that financial assistance sent from abroad reached genuinely deserving people in Punjab directly.

Giani Gargaj also urged Sikhs to remain vigilant against what he described as conspiracies aimed at weakening the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh religious body.

He said the SGPC was a unique institution established through the sacrifices of Sikh martyrs and that attempts were being made to weaken and divide it. He added that efforts would be made to strengthen the connection of Sikhs across the world with Akal Takht Sahib and the SGPC, while ensuring greater global Sikh representation.