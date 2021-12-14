Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inaugural stone found vandalised hours after installation
Inaugural stone found vandalised hours after installation

Hours after a Cabinet minister laid the foundation stone of a road in Nasrali village, the engraved stone was found vandalised on Sunday
Published on Dec 14, 2021 07:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Hours after a Cabinet minister laid the foundation stone of a road in Nasrali village, the engraved stone was found vandalised on Sunday.

A case was registered on the complaint of Gurjant Singh of Nasrali village, a Congress supporter, who found the stone broken on December 12. Industries and commerce, and information, science and technology Cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli had laid the foundation stone of the road which will link the peripheries of Nasrali village with the Khanna-Malerkotla Road on December 11.

However, hours later the inaugural stone was found broken and tossed on the road. The 550m stretch is to cost 13 lakh.

Assistant sub-inspector Pargat Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been lodged under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are trying to identify the accused.

