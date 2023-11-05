Incomplete electoral rolls set to delay Punjab civic bodies polls

The civic body elections of Punjab scheduled in the month of November month are likely to be delayed further with the state election commission extending the date for final publication of electoral rolls. The state election commission, in its new directions in a letter dated October 31 to the four deputy commissioners of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala, has now decided November 21 as the new date for final publication of electoral rolls.

As per the government’s earlier notification, the civic body polls will be held in the first fortnight of November.

“It has been brought to the attention of this Commission that due to the modifications brought out by the delimitation process (Wardwandi) which was carried out by the department of local government, the number of claims and objections is high, and it has been requested by some district elections officers to extend the final date for filing claims and objections,” the letter by state election commission reads.

It further said after careful consideration, and in order to maintain fairness and transparency in the election process, and especially to maintain the purity and sanctity of the voter lists qua the municipal elections, the commission has decided to extend the period of claims and objections.

“And accordingly also period of disposal of claims and objections, and the final publication has been changed,” the letter reads.

“The next date for the conducting the polls would be announced soon,” the official said.

Apart from four major civic bodies, the polls for 67 municipal councils were also due to go to polls in November. The term of elected civic bodies in Amritsar and Patiala ended on January 22, while Jalandhar ended on January 24. Ludhiana municipal corporation’s term ended on March 26.

There are 13 municipal corporations in Punjab out of which eight— Fazilka, Bathinda, Mohali, Pathankot, Moga, Batala, Abohar and Hoshiarpur — went to polls in February 2021.

