Increase sugarcane SAP to ₹450 per quintal: Bajwa

The leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, has demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government immediately announce a state advised price (SAP) of ₹450 per quintal for sugarcane for the 2025–26 crushing season, in line with the escalating cost of cultivation and to safeguard the interests of thousands of sugarcane farmers across the state.

Bajwa asserted that due to the steep rise in labour wages, herbicides/pesticides, and input costs, sugarcane cultivation has become increasingly expensive, leaving farmers struggling to recover even their basic production expenses. “Cane growers have been working tirelessly and are barely breaking even. It is the duty of the state government to ensure that they receive a fair and remunerative price. I firmly demand that the SAP be fixed at ₹450 per quintal without any further delay,” he said.

He pointed out that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had, in November 2024, claimed credit for announcing the highest SAP in the country at ₹401 per quintal. However, Haryana has now raised its SAP for the 2025–26 season to ₹415 per quintal, surpassing Punjab. “When neighbouring states are stepping up to support their farmers, why is Punjab lagging behind? The AAP government must act promptly to restore the confidence of cane cultivators,” Bajwa remarked.

The senior Congress leader also expressed concern over the widespread crop devastation caused by floods in nine districts of Punjab this year. In the remaining parts of the state, paddy yields have suffered a significant setback due to dwarf and false smut diseases. “With paddy and other crops badly affected, farmers are pinning all their hopes on the sugarcane harvest. The government must stand by them in this hour of need,” he stressed.

Bajwa reiterated that ensuring a remunerative SAP for sugarcane would not only support the farming community but also strengthen Punjab’s rural economy. “The Mann government must rise above hollow claims and deliver on the ground. Announce ₹450 per quintal now—nothing less will be acceptable to the farmers of Punjab,” he added.