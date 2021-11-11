Increasing BSF jurisdiction shows distrust towards Punjab Police: Deputy CM

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, on Thursday moved a resolution, demanding the withdrawal of the Union home ministry’s directive that increases the Border Security Force’s (BSF) jurisdiction from 15km to 50km in the state.

Also read: Punjab assembly: AAP, Akali MLAs protest, want special session extended

Randhawa termed the Centre’s move an attack on the federal structure and an expression of distrust towards the state police and the people of Punjab. He said the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab will challenge the notification in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The resolution moved by Randhawa said: “Punjab is a land of martyrs and the brave. Punjabis have made exemplary sacrifices in the freedom struggle and later on in the wars of 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 and received gallantry awards. Punjab Police is a unique patriotic force that has contributed in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country. According to the Constitution, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government and for this purpose the government of Punjab is fully competent.”

He said: “The decision of extending the jurisdiction of BSF from 15km to 50km by the Union government is an expression of distrust towards the state police and the people of Punjab. This is their insult, too. The Union government should have consulted the state government before taking such a major decision. The law and order situation in Punjab is totally under control. Extending the jurisdiction of BSF is symbolic of petty politics. All parties of Punjab have unanimously condemned this decision and demanded the Centre withdraw the October 11order issued by the ministry of home affairs, Government of India. Therefore, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously resolves that a resolution rejecting the notification of the central government in this regard may be passed.”