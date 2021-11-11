Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly: AAP, Akali MLAs protest, want special session extended
Punjab assembly: AAP, Akali MLAs protest, want special session extended

Demand discussion on shortage of DAP fertiliser that has delayed wheat sowing in the state; Akalis stage walkout when demand not met
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leaders holding a protest outside the assembly in Chandigarh on Thursday. They were demanding an extension of the one-day special session to discuss issues such as the shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 11:47 AM IST
By Navneet Sharma

Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs on Thursday held protests in support of their demand to extend the special session of the Punjab assembly.

Objecting to the adjournment of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha sine die after Thursday’s special sitting, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema of the AAP objected to the cancellation of question hour and zero hour.

The legislators of both the AAP and the SAD entered the well of the House soon after it assembled for the special session and raised slogans against the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, demanding a discussion on the shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer that has delayed wheat sowing in the state besides other issues.

Shiromani Akali Dal members wearing black aprons and protesting outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
The Akali legislators arrived wearing black aprons and later staged a walkout.

Earlier, the SAD had urged Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh to extend the duration of the special session to 10 days to discuss key issues and take stock of the “unfulfilled promises” of the Congress government during the last session of the present House.

Besides the DAP supply, the Akalis want complete loan waiver of 90,000 crore to farmers; jobs or unemployment allowance of 2,500 a month; increase in social benefits, including old age pension and shagun scheme; compensation to cotton growers after the recent pest attack; scholarship to Scheduled Caste students; and action against corrupt ministers and MLAs.

