Ind-Aus T20 in Mohali: Tickets for sale from September 11
Ticket sales for the much-awaited India vs Australia T20 match to be played on September 25 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali will start from September 11. Apart from student block tickets, which will be sold at the PCA stadium counters, other tickets will be available for sale on online platform
According to Gulzarinder Singh Chahal, PCA chief, the state body has tied up with Paytm for the online sale of tickets. He said that PCA is giving special discounts to students and they can avail tickets for ₹300 on presenting student identity cards. PCA has also named two stands in the name of former India cricket legends Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held a detailed meeting with PCA office-bearers at the stadium on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the match. He ensured fool-proof security and cooperation of the Punjab government for smooth conduct of the match.
The meeting was also attended by AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh and Sanjeev Arora.
Mann advised Chahal to make suitable arrangements to showcase Punjab culture during the T20 tie and asked PCA to distribute flyers celebrating 75 years of Indian independence.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
