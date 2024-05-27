 INDIA bloc to revive cross-border trade post poll victory: Tharoor - Hindustan Times
INDIA bloc to revive cross-border trade post poll victory: Tharoor

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 27, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Talking about the BJP’s claims of getting more than 400 seats, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says this will be impossible for the saffron party.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor on Sunday promised the businessmen of Amritsar that if the Congress-led INDIA bloc formed its government at the Centre, the policy implemented by the BJP-led NDA government on the international trade through the Attari-Wagah border would be reviewed. The cross-border trade would be normalised to boost Punjab’s economy, he said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

After the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel, the government restricted the import from Pakistan by hiking the custom duty to 200% from 5%. Since then, the import of goods from Pakistan remains almost closed.

Tharoor was addressing a business conference, organised to garner support for Congress’ Amritsar Lok Sabha seat candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Representatives from the CII and FICCI, activists of the Voice of Amritsar and Phulkari, various stakeholders vying for Indo-Pak trade, textile entrepreneurs, doctors and real estate businessmen attended the business conference and discussed with Tharoor their problems.

Talking about the BJP’s claims of getting more than 400 seats, Tharoor said this would be impossible for the saffron party. “The INDIA bloc is ready to form government on June 4,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / INDIA bloc to revive cross-border trade post poll victory: Tharoor
