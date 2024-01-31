 India home to 718 snow leopards; nearly 70% of them in Ladakh: Survey - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / India home to 718 snow leopards; nearly 70% of them in Ladakh: Survey

India home to 718 snow leopards; nearly 70% of them in Ladakh: Survey

ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Jan 31, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav released the report , Status of Snow Leopards in India during the National Board for Wildlife meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday

There are around 718 snow leopards in the country, the first ever population estimation exercise of the vulnerable species by the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) Program has found.

The estimation of Snow Leopard population is important because of the species’ role as an apex predator in the Himalayan ecosystem. (HT File)
The estimation of Snow Leopard population is important because of the species’ role as an apex predator in the Himalayan ecosystem. (HT File)

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav released the report , Status of Snow Leopards in India during the National Board for Wildlife meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

During the assessment conducted from 2019 to 2023, a total of 241 unique Snow leopards were photographed. Based on the analysis, Ladakh has the highest estimated population of the animal (477) followed by Uttarakhand (124), Himachal Pradesh (51), Arunachal Pradesh (36), Sikkim (21), and Jammu and Kashmir (9).

The study covered approximately 120,000 sq km of Snow Leopard habitat across the trans-Himalayan region, including Ladakh, J & K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh; surveyed 13,450 km of trails ; and deployed camera traps at 1,971 locations for 180,000 trap nights (each night a single camera is active). According to the environment ministry, the study estimated the presence of Snow Leopards in 100,841 sq km and recorded its presence in 93,392 sq km.

The estimation of Snow Leopard population is important because of the species’ role as an apex predator in the Himalayan ecosystem. As an apex predator, it exerts top down regulation of prey populations, thereby influencing the ecological equilibrium of its habitat.

The Snow Leopard is designated in the ‘vulnerable’ category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It faces multiple threats including overgrazing, human wildlife conflict, poaching, free-ranging dogs, habitat degradation, and climate change impacts.

The species is found in 12 countries, Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, and its global population is estimated at 3020 to 5390 , according to the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program.

The report also mentions the need for establishing a dedicated Snow Leopard Cell at Wildlife Institute of India, with primary focus on long-term population monitoring, supported by well-structured study designs and field surveys. “Consistent monitoring is essential to ensuring Snow Leopards’ long-term survival. For the same, states and UTs can consider adopting a periodic population estimation approach (every 4th year) in the Snow leopard range. These regular assessments will offer valuable insights for identifying challenges, addressing threats, and formulating effective conservation strategies,” the ministry added.

Snow Leopards are high-altitude rock specialists and have been recorded in high rocky areas, alpine meadows, alpine steppe shrub, and high altitude forests. They generally live above the tree line at elevations of 2,700-5,000 m.

During winter, the Snow Leopard may descend to lower elevations, but in summer moves back up mountains to the steepest and most remote terrain accoding to the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program .

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is the National Coordinator for this exercise that was carried out with support the support of all snow leopard range states, the Nature Conservation Foundation, Mysuru and WWF-India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On